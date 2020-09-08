Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], September 8 (ANI): Several parts of Odisha received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visuals from the city showed empty streets with a few people venturing out with umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain.

The IMD had earlier predicted "partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" on Monday. (ANI)

