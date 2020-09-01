Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) Very light to light rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while weather was dry over western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said.

Rain/thundershower is very likely at many places over eastern part of the state and at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh on September 2, it said.

Rain/thundershower is very likely at few places in the state and light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state on September 3 and September 4.

