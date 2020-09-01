The Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition will be available at $3,299 from September 25, 2020.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is priced at $1,999 & will be available for sale on September 18, 2020. Pre-orders start today.
The new generation Foldable phone from Samsung is fuelled by a 4,500mAh dual battery. It comes with Super Fast Wired Charging and Fast Wireless Charging support.
Under the hood, there is a 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor that is clubbed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The foldable phone gets a triple rear camera module comprising of a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide angle camera and a 12MP telephoto lens. The front camera is a 10MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture.
The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XFlex Display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels and 373ppi. The cover display is a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Display with 25:9 aspect ratio and 2260 x 816 pixels of resolution.
Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker will be officially launching the Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone. The foldable device was first showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. The company will be announcing detailed specs & pricing of the foldable phone during the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event.
