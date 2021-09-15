Lucknow Sep 15 (PTI) Light to moderate rain occurred at many places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few places in western part of the state in the last 24 hours, the Met office said on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places over the state, it said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination In Uttar Pradesh Crosses 9 Crore-Mark.

Rainfall was recorded in Chitrakoot, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Amethi, Kheri, Banda, Jhansi, Shahjahanpur, Bulandshahr, Jalaun and Badaun, it said.

Agra and Etawah recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 35.6 degrees Celsius while Ayodhya and Meerut recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 22.5 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Set for September 19, 2021.

The weather department has forecast rain and thundershower at many places in the state on Thursday. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)