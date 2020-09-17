New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the passage of agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha will truly free the farmers from the middlemen and all other obstacles, further it will also provide new opportunities to the farmers to sell their produce which will increase their profits.

"The passing of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the country's farmers and the agricultural sector. These bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles," PM Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Narendra Modi 70th Birthday: Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Other World Leaders Greet Indian Prime Minister.

"This agrarian reform will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. With this, our agriculture sector will get the benefit of modern technology, whereas the farmers will be empowered," he added.

The Prime Minister further stated a lot of powers are engaged in confusing the farmers.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Bill and Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

"I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will remain. These bills are really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options," PM Modi tweeted.

"I request the farmers and all those associated with the agriculture sector to listen to the speech given by the Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, during the discussion on the agricultural reform bills in the Lok Sabha," he added.

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills related to "reforms" in agriculture marketing after a debate with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating that the legislations will "end licence raj" and farmers will be free to sell their agricultural produce according to their choice.

BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal opposed the two bills. Several opposition parties including the Congress also strongly opposed the bills.

The House passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The bills seek to replace two ordinances brought by the government earlier this year. Tomar in his reply sought to allay apprehension of members opposing the bill. "Both these acts will empower the agricultural economy," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)