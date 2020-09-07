Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Agitated over delayed arrival of public transport buses at Virar depot in Palghar district of Maharashtra, hundreds of passengers on Monday tried to enter the premises of Virar railway station, which is part of the Mumbai suburban network, a GRP official said.

This is the second such incident in the past two days and third in the last two months.

Also Read | Daily Wage Earner, Who Was COVID-19 Positive, Dies After Being Denied Treatment by 3 Hospitals in Uttarakhand Due to Shortage of ICU Beds.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) official said passengers gathered at the entrance of the railway station this morning and demanded they be allowed to travel on suburban local trains in the absence of public transport buses.

The official said passengers were angry as buses got delayed due to traffic snarls.

Also Read | Manohar Lal Khattar Health Update: Haryana CM, Undergoing Treatment for COVID-19 at Medanta Hospital, Making Steady Progress.

"The passengers dispersed after some time after buses arrived at the depot and some extra buses were arranged," he said.

The GRP, with the help of Railway Protection Force and city police, stopped passengers at the station entrance itself and did not allow them to enter the station premises.

On Saturday night, some passengers had attempted to enter suburban Borivali railway station due to unavailability of state buses outside the station.

On July 22, passengers had staged a rail roko protest demanding they be allowed to travel on suburban trains, currently being operated only for people employed in essential services, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)