Panaji (Goa) [India], August 11 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has termed the passing of the Goa Ancient Historical Records Bill, a Bill for public records, and the One Term Settlement Bill as the highlights of the monsoon session of the State Assembly which ended on Thursday.

"It was an 18-day session. Goa Ancient Historical Records, Maintenance and Acquisition Bill was passed. A bill was also passed for public records that are more than 30 years old.OTS (One Term Settlement) bill was also passed. These are the main highlights of this session," Goa CM Pramod Sawant said while talking to ANI.

The 18-day monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly began on July 18 and ended on August 10.

A total of 2,387 questions were submitted to the Goa Assembly, which included 589 starred and 1,798 unstarred questions, the Assembly data revealed.

Goa Ancient and Historical Records, Acquisition and Preservation Bill, 2023 seeks to safeguard old manuscripts and historical records related to Goa. The legislation also prohibits taking ancient and historical records out of the state.

“Without the prior approval of the state government, provided that no such prior approval shall be required if any records are taken or sent out of state for any official purpose,” the Bill states. (ANI)

