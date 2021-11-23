Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that Patalpani railway station in Indore will be renamed as Tantya Mama railway station.

"Tribal pride, Mama Tantya Bhil's sacrifice day is on 4th December. Indore Bus Stand and Patalpani Railway Station to be named after Tantya Mama," he said.

Also Read | AP RCET 2021 Exam Dates Released By APSCHE At sche.ap.gov.in, Examinations To Begin From December 7.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the chief minister said the renaming of the station would be a tribute to the revolutionaries who struggled against the Mughals and the Britishers.

"History was not taught in a proper manner. There is a need to bring up the glorious history of Gondwana. It would be a tribute to the great men and the revolutionaries who kept struggling first against the Mughals and then the Britishers. Therefore, we are doing various kinds of work. Along with his, we have formed numerous schemes for all-around empowerment of tribals," he said.

Also Read | Congress Will Suffer in Rajasthan Because of Sachin Pilot, Says MLA Ramkesh Meena.

Earlier, Chouhan announced that a new excise policy will legalise liquor made out of mahua and it will be sold as "heritage liquor".

Speaking at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Mandla, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "the government is devising an excise policy under which if anyone makes liquor made of Mahua in a traditional way, it will not be illegal anymore. It will be sold in the liquor shops with the name of 'Heritage liquor' which would be a source of employment and income for the tribal people who have been making and consuming it." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)