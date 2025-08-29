Patna (Bihar) [India], August 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers clashed in Bihar's Patna on Friday over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during an INDIA bloc rally in Darbhanga.

Stones were pelted at the site as the BJP staged a protest against the Congress in front of the Congress office in Patna.

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Nitin Nabin stated that the public will give a "befitting reply" to Congress.

Nabin told ANI, "Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this."

While Congress worker Ashutosh slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that the clash happened with the government's involvement.

"A befitting reply will be given. This is happening with the government's involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong," Ashutosh said.

Earlier today, Darbhanga Police arrested the man accused of hurling abuses against PM Modi.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Chaudhary stated that a case has been registered and action will be taken against those found to be involved.

SP City Ashok Kumar Chaudhary told ANI, "A case has been registered, and an accused arrested. His name is being verified. The person is identifying himself as Raja...Action will be taken against those found involved."

This comes after an alleged video on the internet showed the accused hurling abusive slurs against PM Modi during an INDIA bloc event.

Amid a political row over the video, BJP leaders have slammed the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' for the alleged derogatory language.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Opposition parties, saying such remarks were an insult to 140 crore Indians.

"He (PM Modi) is the world's most popular leader now. This undignified language from the INDIA bloc platform is an insult to 140 crore Indians. The people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply. No civilised society can accept such language. Congress and RJD leaders should apologise for this," Adityanath told reporters

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also criticised Congress and RJD. Sharing an X post, CM Yadav demanded an apology, saying that the public will not tolerate such statements.

"I strongly condemn in the harshest words the indecent language used for the late revered mother of the successful Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in the so-called Voter Adhikar Yatra of the Congress. This abusive language cannot be the language of this country, nor can it be the language of Bihar. Neither Bihar will tolerate such statements, nor will the country tolerate them. Congress and RJD should immediately apologise," the Chief Minister wrote.

In turn, the Opposition party has hit back, saying that the BJP is "raising 'irrelevant' issues to distract from the real ones. (ANI)

