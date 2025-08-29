Telugu Language Day 2025: Telugu Language Day or Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025 is celebrated on August 29th, marking the birth anniversary of the great Telugu poet and linguist Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. This annual observance is held with enthusiasm in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as well as among Telugu-speaking communities worldwide. The day is dedicated to celebrating the beauty, richness, and cultural heritage of the Telugu language, which is one of the classical languages of India with millions of speakers. Various cultural programs, competitions, and events are organised to honour the language and its influence on the regional and national identity. As we observe Telugu Language Day 2025 or Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025 on Friday, here’s a look at some of the important information around the historical event. Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025 Posters and Telugu Language Day Images HD for Free Download Online: Celebrate Telugu Poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy’s Birth Anniversary With Greetings and Messages.

Telugu Language Day or Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025 Date

Telugu Language Day or Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025 is observed on Friday, August 29.

Telugu Language Day or Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam History

The Andhra Pradesh government officially declared August 29th as Telugu Language Day in 1966. The choice of date commemorates Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, who played a pivotal role in popularising Telugu by encouraging the use of simple and understandable Telugu. His efforts made the language more accessible to common people, helping Telugu evolve as a living, spoken language embraced by all sections of society. This movement was crucial in shaping modern Telugu and spreading literacy among the masses.

Significance of Telugu Language Day Celebrations

The significance of Telugu Language Day lies in its celebration of linguistic pride and cultural unity. It reminds Telugu speakers of their shared heritage and the importance of preserving and promoting their mother tongue in an increasingly globalised world. The day is marked by government-sponsored award ceremonies, educational activities in schools, and cultural performances. It fosters respect for Telugu as not just a medium of communication but also a carrier of cultural values, history, and identity. Honouring Gidugu Ramamurthy's vision, Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam encourages future generations to cherish and nurture the Telugu language, ensuring its vibrancy for years to come.

