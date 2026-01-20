Celebrations in Patna after Nitin Nabin takes over as BJP National President (Photo/ANI)

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 20 (ANI): BJP workers, supporters and residents celebrate across Bihar as Nitin Nabin takes charge as the party's National President on Tuesday.

Nitin Nabin is a five-time Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly representing the Bankipur constituency.

Party workers and supporters burst crackers in Bankipur to mark the beginning of Nabin's leadership era.

Similar celebratory visuals were seen outside Nitin Nabin's residence in Patna, where BJP workers distributed sweets and set off firecrackers to express their joy.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, several other BJP leaders, and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.

Born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Nabin entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly Constituency. Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, thereby becoming a five-time MLA. He has also held key portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Law in the Bihar Government as a Cabinet Minister.

Alongside his legislative career, Nabin has played a significant role in party organisation, holding national and state-level leadership positions. He has also been entrusted with important organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

