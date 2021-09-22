New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A Patna-bound passenger was held by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 17 live bullets without authorisation, officials said Wednesday.

The bullets of 7.53-mm caliber were recovered from the passenger's handbag around 8 am Tuesday, they said.

The man was supposed to board an Indigo airlines flight to Patna.

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned and because the passenger could not furnish a government authorisation to carry them, he was handed over to the local police that booked him under sections of the Arms Act, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide a counterterrorist cover to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

