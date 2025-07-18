Patna, Jul 18 (PTI) A day after a murder convict, out on parole for medical reasons, was shot dead inside a top private hospital in Patna, the police on Friday said it was looking into any "complicity" that may have led to the security lapse.

Talking to PTI on Friday, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna (central), Diksha, said, "The killing of convicted gangster Chandan Mishra on the second floor inside the hospital is certainly a matter of serious concern.

"This raises serious questions over the security arrangements at the hospital. Five unmasked armed assailants reached the second floor, opened fire on Mishra, and fled the premises without any check. Investigators are certainly looking into any complicity that may have led to the security lapse," the police officer said.

Mishra, a resident of Buxar district who was a murder convict and out on parole, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna on Thursday morning.

The police have identified all the accused and detained several suspects in Patna and Buxar in connection with the incident.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed that five armed men were entering the ICU of the hospital and opening fire at the person.

He was lodged at Beur Jail and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole, she said, adding he was involved in 24 criminal cases, including more than 12 murder cases.

There are several checkpoints at the hospital, and one cannot go beyond the main gate, said the SP, adding it is being examined as to how the criminals managed to reach the room where Mishra was admitted without any check.

"We have examined all private security guards who were on duty outside and inside the hospital premises, and also examined the security in-charge of the hospital as part of our investigation into the incident," the SP said.

Besides, all technical evidence, including CCTV footage, is also being scientifically examined by the police, she added.

