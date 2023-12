Patna (Bihar) [India], December 21 (ANI): A woman constable sustained bullet injuries while she was shooting a video with another police sub-inspector in Patna on Wednesday evening, said police.

The woman Constable, Pammi Khatoon isposted in Patna while the Police Sub-Inspector (probationer) Shabana Azmi is posted in Purnea.

Also Read | UGC NET 2023: NTA Likely To Release December Answer Key of National Eligibility Test Exam Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

At the time of the incident, the duo was shooting a video when an unknown assailant opened fire and Khatoon sustained a bullet injury to her left hand.

Subsequently, she was rushed to PMCH and is currently under treatment and out of danger.

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Police Detains Retired Deputy SP’s Son From Karnataka.

Krishna Murari, DSP (law and order) said, "An incident came to our knowledge. A woman Constable, Pammi Khatoon - posted in Patna - and Police sub-inspector Shabana Azmi, posted in Purnea - were shooting video and Pammi sustained a bullet injury in her left hand. She has been brought to PMCH, she is out of danger."

"We have received some input regarding the incident; she said that there is some personal matter too...We are investigating the matter. We are also investigating the statement of Shabana Azmi," the DSP added further.

A day ahead of this incident, a police inspector was killed and a homeguard was seriously injured when a police team was allegedly attacked by liquor smugglers in Bihar's Begursarai district.

The incident happened on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday, when Begusarai's Naokothi Police Station received information that liquor was being transported in a car.

As the police team tried to stop the car, the smugglers increased its speed and hit the inspector and others, a senior police officer said.

Later, in swift action, police managed to arrest the owner of the vehicle involved in the incident. A special team has been formed to apprehend the other suspects, and an interrogation is currently underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)