Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday rang the opening bell at Bombay Stock Exchange before culminating his three-day visit to the western metropolis.

He appealed to investors to take advantage of conducive business ecosystem of the state.

Patnaik who is in the country's financial capital to attend an investors meeting, in a Twitter post said: "Honoured to ring the opening bell at Bombay Stock Exchange (@BSEIndia), #Mumbai. For investors looking forward to invest, #Odisha is indeed a place to be. Appeal investors to take advantage of conducive business ecosystem, friendly facilitation service & policies. #InvestInOdisha."

He also tagged four pictures in his twitter post while ringing the ceremonial bell at 11 AM on Thursday. BSE Chairperson SS Mundra and other senior officials were present at the ceremony.

The chief minister during his three day visit to Mumbai, met top industrialists including Aditya Birla Group's Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vedanta Resources Limited's Chairperson Anil Agarwal and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

He also met some leading bank heads like SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, ICICI Bank Executive Director Rakesh Jha and Country Head of HDFC Bank Arvind Vohra and invited them to set up new branches while expanding banking services in the unbanked areas.

Apart from meeting the business honchos on one-to-one basis, Patnaik also attended a meeting held in the run up to the state's flagship Make In Odisha conclave scheduled from November 30 to December 4 in Bhubaneswar. The meeting was attended by 300 delegates from industries from across the country.

