Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Dr Pavnesh Kumar, IAS (Retd.), was sworn in as a Member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) in a formal ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Shimla, on Saturday.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Dr Kumar in the presence of Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena. The proceedings were conducted by C.P. Verma, Secretary to the Governor. Lady Governor Janaki Shukla also graced the occasion.

Prominent dignitaries, including HPPSC Chairman Rameshwar Singh Thakur, Human Rights Commission Chairman P.S. Rana, Lokayukta C.B. Barowalia, Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan, former Speaker of the HP Vidhan Sabha Gangu Ram Musafir, senior government officials, other Commission members, and family members of Dr Kumar were present at the ceremony.

Speaking to the media after taking oath, Dr Pavnesh Kumar said that he would work to keep the spirit of the HP Public Service Commission as it is known for transparency across the country.

"As you all know, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is known across the country for its transparency and merit-based selection process. I am now a part of this respected institution and will contribute to further strengthening its credibility," he said.

He emphasised the Commission's responsibility to carry out timely and fair recruitment processes as per government requirements.

He added, "Recruitment requirements come from the government, and as per procedure, the Commission is responsible for completing the process in a timely and transparent manner. It is our responsibility to ensure that deserving youth receive employment opportunities promptly."

Acknowledging the Commission's existing reputation, Dr Kumar added that efforts would be made wherever improvements are possible.

He said, "Although the HPPSC already enjoys a reputation for fairness, wherever there is scope for improvement, we will definitely act. The aim is to ensure that no eligible candidate feels worried about the integrity of the system or fears that their effort may go in vain."

Dr Kumar emphasised his commitment to upholding the Commission's core values of transparency, efficiency, and meritocracy. (ANI)

