Mandya (Karnataka) [India], June 23 (ANI): In a blistering attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka on Sunday accused the state-run Housing Board of turning into a hub of corruption, claiming that the government was prioritising profit over public service instead of addressing the basic needs of the people.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, the Karnataka LoP said, "This Congress government, when asked to provide food for the poor, has dug holes into their homes. In this government, the Housing Board has become a Collection Board. They've coined a new slogan: 'Pay money, get a house.' Blood-sucking leeches have infiltrated the Housing Department. Instead of providing homes to the poor, they are selling them," he alleged.

Also Read | 'This Is Fake': India Debunks Social Media Posts Claiming US Aircraft Used Indian Airspace to Launch Strikes Against Iran During Operation Midnight Hammer.

Following the Excise and Valmiki Corporation scams, Ashok claimed that corruption in the Housing Department has now come to light. He pointed to the recent controversy surrounding Congress MLA BR Patil, who admitted that the viral audio clip discussing graft was indeed his voice and has demanded an investigation.

"The issue of 'money for houses' is being widely discussed. Congress MLA BR Patil himself has made serious allegations about corruption in the Housing Department. He has admitted that the statements in a viral audio clip are his own and has demanded an investigation into the corruption. Therefore, the truth behind this must come out," he said.

Also Read | Strait of Hormuz Closure? India Sitting Pretty on Oil Front, No Worries on Gas at All.

"The Housing Department is not meant to allot sites to the wealthy and moneylenders. Instead, its job is to provide shelter to the poor, homeless, and destitute. Homes should be given to the backwards classes. However, blood-sucking leeches have infiltrated the Housing Department, and instead of providing homes to the poor, they are being sold," he alleged.

Criticising the government's recent resolution meeting in Ballari, Ashok alleged it was not development-focused but rather a "resolution to destroy the poor." He added, "No application is needed to get a house; the Chief Minister's approval is enough."

"This is a 60 per cent commission government. I can provide documents if needed. In the Housing Department, a 15 per cent reservation has been introduced for Muslims and 15 per cent for Tipu's descendants, while our people are charged a 60 per cent commission. This is the achievement of this government," he said.

Ashok also slammed BR Patil's remark, "If I open my mouth, this government won't last three days," calling it the biggest insult to the government. "If the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have the courage, they should take action against Patil, who has made serious allegations against the government, or they should resign," he said.

He further alleged that Congress, which had accused the previous BJP government of being a 40 per cent commission regime, had failed to take any action even after two years in power. "They are immersed in a 60 per cent commission racket," he alleged.

He also claimed that funds were being raised in Karnataka to influence the Bihar elections, warning of large-scale corruption and accusing the government of failing to deliver on its guarantee schemes.

"No milk incentive has been provided for six months," said, adding that this issue would be raised in the upcoming Assembly session.

Ashok demanded a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in the housing scheme. If not, he said a judicial probe headed by a High Court judge should be initiated. "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should not remain silent but speak up. Those who speak against Modi at every opportunity should now talk about the flaws in their own government," he demanded.

R Ashok also alleged that in Mandya's beedi workers' colony, houses built for Tamil Colony residents were being allotted to minorities without legal process. "This is all a conspiracy by the district's Congress ministers and MLAs. At their instigation, Muslims are trying to take over vacant houses. How can Muslims occupy vacant houses without the approval of MLAs?" he questioned, urging immediate government action.

On the state's plan to conduct Kaveri Aarti at KRS, Ashok alleged corruption in the Rs 100 crore project. "In the name of Kaveri Aarti, they are trying to gain fame. The government is snatching the livelihoods of people there. Why are they spending Rs 100 crore on the aarti? Congress will spend only Rs 30-40 crore, and the rest will go into their pockets. We will fight legally against the corruption of the Congress government. We are fighting both inside and outside the Assembly," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)