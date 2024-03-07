Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday said the state government is in touch with the Centre over stranding in Russia of five youths from Punjab .

The matter came up during the Zero Hour in the ongoing Budget session of the state assembly here.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said five persons from Punjab, who went to Russia, were forced to participate in a war with Ukraine.

"My only request is that this matter should be taken up with the Centre and they be brought back," said Singh in the House.

Minister Dhaliwal said the state government is in touch with the Centre over this issue. "Hopefully a positive outcome will come out."

Later in a statement, Dhaliwal said he raised the issue with the External Affairs Ministry and the Russian Ambassador to India.

Dhaliwal said Gurpreet Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Narain Singh, and Gurpreet Singh, all of them Indian citizens, were stuck in Russia.

The minister further stated that they went to Russia on a visitor visa but were forcibly inducted into Russian Military Services.

Citing media reports, the minister stated that these youths were duped by agents who promised them jobs, but were forced to work as "helper" in the Russian Army.

The minister sought immediate intervention of the Union government in the matter as he gave this information.

Of seven Indians, who were stuck in Russia, five were said to be from Punjab and two from Haryana.

