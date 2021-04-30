New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Press Council of India on Friday urged the government as well as media houses to help the journalists who have contracted COVID-19 while reporting on the pandemic by providing them medical assistance and required support.

In a statement, the print media watchdog expressed grave concern over the large number of journalists contracting COVID-19.

The Press Council of India is saddened to know that a large number of journalists, while on call of duty, have contracted the COVID-19 virus, the statement said.

The PCI appealed to the government and all other authorities to help the journalists who have contracted the virus while reporting on the pandemic from containment zones, hotspots and other COVID-affected areas by providing medical assistance and required support to mitigate their hardships.

Mediapersons who are working on ground zero are advised to take due health-related precautions while performing their duties, the PCI said.

"Further, keeping in view their vulnerability, the management of media/publication house need to take necessary steps to ensure their safety and well being," it said.

India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 2,08,330 with 3,498 more people succumbing to it.

