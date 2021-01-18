New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The number of calls related to robbery, snatching and motor vehicle theft received by the Delhi Police Control Room has declined by nearly 30 per cent in the first fortnight of 2021 as compared to the corresponding period last year, a senior officer said on Monday.

The force received 2,940 calls related to robbery (523), snatching (954) and motor vehicle theft (1,463) between January 1 and 15. It is a sharp decline of 29.72 per cent from the corresponding period last year, Delhi Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

Individually, cases of robbery have gone down by 13.42 per cent during the period, snatching by 41.70 per cent and motor vehicle theft by 24.78 per cent.

Between January 1 and 15 in 2020, the Delhi Police received a total of 4,170 calls related to robbery (604), snatching (1,621) and motor vehicle theft (1,945).

Officials said that since the beginning of 2021, the force is making efforts, under close supervision of Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, to curb street crimes such as robbery, snatching and motor vehicle theft.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)