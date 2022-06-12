Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): A day after violence broke out during protests after Friday prayers in Prayaraj, demolition drive was carried out by Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) at the 'illegally constructed' residence of the mastermind of violence, Javed Ahmed.

Earlier, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had issued a demolition notice at his residence, asking him to vacate the house by 11 am today as it is "illegally constructed".Posters and flags were taken out of the residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed, during the demolition drive.

Protests erupted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

Uttar Pradesh Police have detained the "mastermind" of the violent protest which broke out in Prayagraj after Friday prayers on June 10.

Names of people linked with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have surfaced, said Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar, adding that there could be more masterminds.

"Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds...The anti-social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at the police and administration. A case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and the NSA," he told reporters here."Names of some people from AIMIM have surfaced, we are gathering evidence against them," Kumar said.

The SSP said that there are 70 others who are named as accused and over 5000 people unnamed in the violence. "Action will be taken under the Gangster Act and NSA," he added. (ANI)

