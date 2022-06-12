Fatehpur, June 12: The Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur has deputed six veterinary doctors to treat the cow of District Magistrate Apurva Dubey.

In an order, a copy of which has gone viral on the social media, CVO Dr. S.K. Tiwari has deputed six veterinary doctors, one for each weekday, to take care of the cow. Mathura Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Mercilessly Beaten up by Cow Vigilantes on Suspicion of Ferrying Beef.

The doctors have been asked to visit the cow twice a day and submit their report to the CVO office by 6 p.m. The letter also warns that any laxity in duty would be unpardonable.

