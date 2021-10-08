Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday hold a protest in Srinagar in the wake of series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha's resignation.

Addressing a press conference, PDP Spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said, "We strongly condemn and demand that Governor Manoj Sinha should give resignation as he totally failed to handle the situation."

"We ask the Government of India why it happened if militancy is over and the situation is normal. Since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, the home ministry is monitoring the situation then why these incidents happened. So, it is clear Government of India, security agencies totally failed to control the situation," said Bukhari.

He further said that the incident of civilian killings is very unfortunate and against the Kashmiriyat. "So, we appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be united to defeat vested interests of people, who are trying to disturb peace and damage communal harmony. Now, we are going for peaceful protest," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Forum also staged a protest in Jammu against Pakistan over the killings of two teachers by terrorists in Srinagar on Thursday.

The protests took place after the mortal remains of Supinder Kaur, killed in targeted killing by terrorists in Srinagar, were taken for last rites. Slogans - we want justice - were raised against "The Resistance Front" (TRF) during the funeral procession in Srinagar.

Members of the Sikh community on Friday took part in the funeral procession of Supinder Kaur, who was shot dead by terrorists inside a Srinagar school.

Two government teachers including Supinder Kaur were killed by terrorists in the Idgah Sangam area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan. (ANI)

