Ghaziabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Two alleged interstate drug peddlers were nabbed in a joint operation of Delhi and Ghaziabad Police with 105 kg contraband worth Rs 4 crore, a senior officer here said on Sunday.

The arrests were made on Saturday with the help of a tip-off when police searched a suspicious car on Delhi-Meerut Express way near Ganga canal, SP (rural) Iraj Raja told reporters in a press conference.

The accused were identified as Sanjit and Ankur, both residents of Sagarpur area of southwest Delhi.

The vehicle used for ferrying the narcotics has been impounded and both accused have been sent to jail under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SP said.

