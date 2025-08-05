New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Penguin Random House, India, is pleased to announce the forthcoming release of a seminal work, 370: Undoing the Unjust, A New Future for J&K, meticulously researched and authored by the BlueKraft Digital Foundation, a distinguished non-profit organisation.

This publication, under the Penguin Enterprise imprint, was released on Tuesday and is now available in all retail stores and online.

Also Read | What Is a Cloudburst? How Does a Cloudburst Trigger Sudden Flooding in Hilly Areas? Understanding Causes, Effects and How To Stay Safe.

'370: Undoing the Unjust, A New Future for J&K' offers an in-depth exploration of the abrogation of Article 370, widely regarded as a monumental Constitutional achievement in India's history.

The book provides an insider's perspective on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi navigated this complex and historic decision. Authored with profound insight, the book examines the numerous missteps at the time of India's independence that led to the establishment of Article 370.

Also Read | 6 Aircraft Engine Shutdowns, 3 Mayday Call Incidents Reported This Year: Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

It further discusses the social, political, and economic impacts of Article 370 since its inception in 1949, and the events preceding it during India's Independence, highlighting the historical reluctance to challenge this provision and the transformative shift brought about by its abrogation in 2019.

The book has unearthed many historical documents, till now believed not to exist, which throw an entirely new light on the circumstances under which Kashmir's accession took place and Article 370 came into being in the first place.

Through rigorous analysis, the book details how the government addressed legal complexities and mitigated security risks to implement this landmark decision successfully.

Written in an engaging narrative style, '370: Undoing the Unjust, A New Future for J&K' provides a comprehensive account of the events leading to the abrogation, while also chronicling the region's history from ancient to contemporary times.

Combining thorough research with compelling anecdotes, the book promises readers an enlightening journey into a pivotal moment in India's history, offering valuable insights into the nation's past, present, and future. This publication is the first of its kind to document the Modi government's decision-making process through interactions with key decision-makers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deeply researched, anecdotal, and captivating, this book addresses a significant gap in the scholarship surrounding this iconic moment in Indian history.

The book also recounts how Prime Minister Modi achieved his objective, as quoted in his own words, "There was complete clarity in my mind that taking the public in Jammu and Kashmir into confidence was absolutely essential for the execution of the decision. We wanted the decision, whenever it would be taken, to happen with the concurrence of the people rather than imposition."

This comprehensive work was compiled by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to policy and governance. The Foundation brings together a diverse array of works by leading policymakers, experts, and citizens to debate, discuss, deliberate, and formulate new ideas that will enrich India's development trajectory. Its efforts are primarily focused on promoting voluntary participation in sectors such as holistic education, women and child empowerment, farmer welfare, environmental conservation, digital and social media, and diaspora relations.

BlueKraft Digital Foundation has produced numerous books and research papers on policy developments, offering unique perspectives. In advance praise for the book, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar states, "An eminently readable account of a crucial decision that has promoted national integration while transforming the development and security landscape of Jammu & Kashmir. It brings out how the political calculations and personal proclivities of an earlier era were finally countered by national sentiment." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)