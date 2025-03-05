Shimla, March 5 (PTI) The pensioners of various government departments in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday staged a demonstration here and threatened to launch an agitation if their demands of timely payment of pension and clearance of other dues were not met.

The pensioners, who held demonstrations at Ambedkar Chowk under the banner of State Pensioners Sangh, alleged that the government was "insensitive" towards them and was "victimising" them.

Also Read | Bihar Tragedy: 4 Passengers Electrocuted After Coming Into Contact With Fallen Electric Wire in Nawada.

The pensioners are not getting pension on time, their dues, including arrears and medical reimbursement bills, are not being paid, said Ghanshyam Sharma, vice president of the Sangh.

Some pensioners died as they could not get proper treatment for want of money as medical bills have not been cleared for the past two years, he alleged.

Also Read | Sextortion Bid on Telangana Congress MLA: Vemula Veeresham Receives 'Nude Video Call' From Cyber Fraudsters Demanding Money.

Meanwhile, the Drivers and Conductors Union of Himachal Roads Transport Corporation has threatened to go on war path after the talks between the union and HRTC vice chairman Ajay Verma remained inconclusive.

During the talks, the union leaders made it clear that they would adopt the path of agitation and future strategy would be chalked out shortly.

President of the union Man Singh said that no concrete assurance was given regarding payment of overtime dues of past 65 months, arrears of revised pay scales and other dues.

He said that if the government is not in a position to clear the entire liabilities, it must release Rs 59 crore as announced by the chief minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)