Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 12 (ANI): Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita slammed the Congress and said that the people of the nation are now coming out against the corruption of Congress and Congress Mukt Bharat will become a reality.

"The people of the nation are now coming out against the corruption of Congress and Congress Mukt Bharat will become a reality. After the grand victory of BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly election, the mood of the nation has completely changed," Diganta Kalita said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide in Ballia After Killing Wife and Two Children Over Dispute.

Speaking about the BJP's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Assam BJP MLA told ANI that, if the Lok Sabha poll takes place today, then BJP will win at least 12 seats in Assam.

"In Assam, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP are fully gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls. Our confidence has now become high following the results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. We will have to win 14 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. People are now coming out against the corruption of Congress. What Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the guarantees, has now been reaching to the people. Our Chief Minister said that the BJP will have to win a minimum of 12 seats in Assam. We think that Congress Mukt Bharat will become reality," Diganta Kalita said.

Also Read | Monkey Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Six-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Off Second Floor on Being Chased by Group of Monkeys in Sirsi.

The Assam BJP MLA further said that, after the grand success of the BJP in recently held assembly polls in five states, the BJP workers have become very enthusiastic.

"From Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs to party workers are working on the ground and preparing for the Lok Sabha polls. But other parties are only busy to hold a press conference in Guwahati," the Assam BJP MLA said.

He also said that Assam BJP is targeting to win at least 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"In some areas of the state, we are not in a good position like as Dhubri, Karimganj Lok Sabha seat. But Nagaon is a good seat for us. We are also planning to win in Nagaon seat. We will able to get a massive victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Diganta Kalita said.

Recently, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the senior leadership of Assam State BJP to prepare the roadmap of the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)