Sambhal, December 12: A six-year-old girl died after she fell off the second floor on being chased by a troop of monkeys. The incident was reported from Sirsi town in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The girl was sitting with her grandfather when the monkeys attacked her. She was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries where doctors declared her brought dead. Monkey Attack in Gujarat: 10-Year-Old Boy Brutally Killed, Intestine Ripped Out by Monkeys in Gandhinagar; Authorities Set Up Cages to Trap Langurs.

One of her family members said, "Kirti used to study in class 2. She was chatting with her grandfather Chandra Pal on the house terrace while others were working downstairs. All of a sudden, we heard her screaming for help. Before we could climb upstairs, we heard a loud thud and found her in a pool of blood."

