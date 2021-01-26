Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) Invoking the ancient text "Rajtarangini" by terming Kashmir as a holy and beautiful place on earth, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said all the people living in villages and towns have started building a new Jammu and Kashmir to fulfil their ambitions and those of the nation.

The LG assured all citizens that the political conspiracies and nefarious designs of a neighbouring country will never be allowed to succeed in this land of great persons and warriors.

Amid tight security arrangements, the 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with traditional fervour across Jammu region on Tuesday with the Lt Governor unfurling the national flag at the main function in Jammu.

Wearing a black Karakul cap and black suit, Sinha unfurled the tricolour at a jam-packed Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of the city, inspected the parade and took salute at an impressive march past of J&K Light Infantry.

"With the Constitution of India in one hand and the Tricolour in the other, all the people of villages and towns, with dreams of progress in their eyes, have started building a new Jammu and Kashmir to fulfil their ambitions and those of the nation," Sinha said while addressing the Republic Day function here.

He said 2020 has been a year of unprecedented change in Jammu and Kashmir. "Through a continuous process of change, the roots of progress have been planted in the new Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"The security agencies have effectively controlled violence and those who are trying to fulfil their political motives with the help of this proxy war are being given a befitting reply," he said.

Invoking Kalhana's Rajtarangini, the LG said the breeze of Jammu and Kashmir has the words of sages and, in its mountains lies the music of Sufi mystics.

"There is art in its soil and the light of lotuses in its rivers. For this reason, the great Kalhana in his book 'Rajtarangini', while mentioning Jammu and Kashmir, has written “Tadvina Nagram Kutra Pavitra”. Except this place, is there any city on the earth where such holy and beautiful rivers can be accessible?", he said.

The LG says Kalhana writes further, "I have not seen such a city where the glory of planets in the sky is clearly visible."

"Therefore, in every corner of it, we can find the culture of thoughtfulness and soulful experience of our ancient civilisation. Who can forget the words of famous Sufi saint Amir Khusroo "Gar Firdous Bar Rue Zami Ast. Hami Asto, Hami Asto, Hami Ast ! If there is heaven on earth, it is here, it is here, it is here", he said.

On the occasion of Republic Day, he said, "I bow down to the bravery of police personnel and our security forces working day and night to create a conducive atmosphere for smooth day-to-day life and maintaining a peaceful environment".

On behalf of the entire Jammu and Kashmir, I pay homage to all the warriors who have sacrificed everything for the honour of our tricolour, he added.

The LG said that for a long time, the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were denied grassroots democracy. "We have been successful in conducting a violence free, free and fair elections to District Development Councils. We assure all the elected representatives that with your support, administration will bring the fruits of development to the last person standing in the queue", he added.

The LG said the horrific tragedy due to the coronavirus shook our economy and social life badly for some time. "But now the darkness has been dispelled. With the dawn of a new morning, we are taking forward the economy and the social welfare programmes of Jammu and Kashmir", he added.

Sinha said a new revolution has started with the Ayushman Bharat Sehat scheme in the field of public health. "This health insurance scheme is the first of its kind in the country and the world, where under all the 1.3 crore J&K citizens will be benefited without any discrimination," he added.

