Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) People have buried the politics of caste and religion by ensuring the victory of BJP and its allies in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

Addressing party workers at the state headquarters after the poll results and trends showed a clear BJP majority, he said the "misleading" campaign run by the Opposition over the past 2-3 days have been set aside by the people who reposed faith in the good governance of the BJP.

He was apparently taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for raising questions over EVMs.

Adityanath greeted PM Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for ensuring the return of the BJP for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister was sprayed with gulal (dry colour) by state party president Swatantra Dev Singh and others to celebrate the party's victory in the elections.

