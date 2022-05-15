Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Slamming Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for allegedly running a false campaign against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)-led government in Andhra Pradesh, State Minister Ambati Rambabu on Sunday said people are fed up with Chandrababu Naidu's "lies and betrayals" and will reject him in the coming elections.

Briefing mediapersons here on Sunday, the Minister said that people are satisfied with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's welfare schemes and good governance, and are welcoming the YSRCP leaders with joy during the door-to-door campaign.

He bashed the opposition for alleged false campaign against him and said, "Chandrababu Naidu has a record of not telling a single truth in his life. people are ready to reject Chandrababu again as they are fed up with his lies and betrayals. Since Naidu also knew about this, he is trying to team up with other parties to fight against YSRCP."

"Unlike Chandrababu who got rid of the 45-page manifesto after forming the government, the current government is going with a ballot of 50 questions clearly explaining the schemes implemented along with a letter written by the Chief Minister addressing the public and the election manifesto," the Minister said.

Asserting that the YSRCP government has fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto, Rambabu said that people are extremely happy with the good governance and provided good feedback during the door-to-door campaign.

"It is the only government in the country that implemented 95 per cent of the poll promises. He stated that all the party leaders, MLAs and Ministers are going to every house and taking feedback," the Minister added.

He expressed confidence that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will rule as Chief Minister in the coming terms, as he has already won people's hearts. (ANI)

