Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 31 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the wholesale vegetable market in Ludhiana saw a huge crowd on Monday morning.

People in the market were also seen violating COVID-19 guidelines, many people were seen without masks and social distancing norms were not followed.

Speaking to ANI, Shivam, a vegetable vendor at the mandi said, "I have been working here for 10-15 years. More customers are visiting here because the market is closed on weekends."

Pushpa Devi, a customer at the market was without a mask and said that she has covered her face with her dupatta.

Another vendor at the market said that there is no provision of sanitisers or masks at the mandi and the police also harass them unnecessarily.

Ram Shankar a vendor said, "Since all the vegetable shops in residential areas are shut, there is a lot of rush here in the mandi. We are afraid but we can't do anything, we have to work for our livelihood."

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on May 27 announced the extension of COVID restrictions in the state till June 10.

Meanwhile, Punjab on Sunday reported 2,627 new COVID-19 cases, 127 deaths, and 5371 discharges. (ANI)

