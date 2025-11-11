Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shakti Singh Yadav expressed confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's victory in the Bihar elections on Tuesday, asserting that citizens want to see Tejashwi Yadav take oath as Chief Minister on November 18.

He also attacked the National Democratic Alliance, citing their "uneasiness", accusing them of pushing Bihar into disarray by seizing power.

"On 6th November, votes were cast in 121 constituencies for change... Over 80% of seats show signs of a public trend favouring the Mahagathbandhan candidates. Today is the second phase... There is uneasiness among those who, by seizing power, have pushed Bihar into disarray. They have made it a victim of administrative chaos. But the enthusiasm in today's voting, the long queues everywhere, and the smiles on women's faces are visible... The people of Bihar want to see Tejashwi Yadav's face at the swearing-in ceremony on the 18th," he said.

The second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7:00 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.

Apart from Bihar, voting for by-elections is being held for eight assembly constituencies spread across six States and one union territory. These constituencies are in Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram, and Nuapada in Odisha.

Mock polling was conducted at several booths across the state to test and ensure preparedness ahead of voting.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third voters will also cast their vote in the elections.

45,399 polling stations have been set up across the state, which include 40,073 in rural areas and 5,326 in urban areas. 595 all-women-managed polling stations, 316 model polling stations, and 91 PwD-managed polling stations have also been set up across the state. (ANI)

