New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said that the people of the national capital have decided to replace the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with a BJP Chief Minister.

Harsh Malhotra said, "The people of Delhi have decided that they will not tolerate Delhi's polluted drinking water, toxic air, lack of principals and teachers in schools, lack of doctors and medicines in government-run hospitals or mohalla clinics turning into garbage dump. They will replace Kejriwal with a BJP CM."

Reacting to allegations of AAP that BJP was removing voter names from voters list ahead of the polls, he said that only the Election Commission has a legitimate process for cutting votes.

He further said, "The Election Commission has a legitimate process for cutting votes. Before cutting votes EC sends a notice and the person gets a chance to put his point. There is a legal process to add or cut votes. Kejriwal has tried to register fake votes in the past as well during Corporation elections."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "The people of Delhi have decided that they will not tolerate Delhi's cancer-causing polluted water, air pollution, pension being stopped, ration cards not being made, or the CM's corruption. In 5 years, BJP will ensure every right for the people of Delhi."

Earlier Harsh Malhotra on Friday lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of "misleading and lying" to people. He said that the AAP National Convenor doesn't talk about issues, but about things that are not relevant.

This comes after Kejriwal accused BJP of 'trying to cut votes' from the voter lists ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

Kejriwal doesn't have anything to show for the development works done in Delhi in the last 10 years, Malhotra said.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been misleading and lying to the people of Delhi for the last 10-12 years. He is not able to say anything about the development he has done in Delhi in the last 10 years because he did not do anything. He does not talk about issues. He talks about things which are not relevant," Malhotra, who is the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Corporate Affairs, told ANI.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in the national capital.

"Amit Shah ji has ruined Delhi. He has turned Delhi into a jungle raj. People are living a life of terror everywhere. BJP is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to unite and raise their voices," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)

