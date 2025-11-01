New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said, "Heartfelt greetings to all my family members in Madhya Pradesh, the state that cherishes its glorious history and cultural heritage, on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day."

He further added, "Our province, nestled in the heart of the country, is today infusing a new pace of progress in every sector by prioritising the aspirations of every individual. I am confident that the talented and hardworking people of this land will play an invaluable role in the fulfilment of the resolve for a developed India."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day.

The President acknowledged the contribution of these states and Union Territories to the nation's growth and prosperity. "Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India's progress. May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their development journey. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents," President Murmu wrote on X.

In Uttarakhand, preparations have begun under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to celebrate the Silver Jubilee Year of the State Foundation Day, which will be observed on November 9.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, various departments are organising special programs and launching welfare initiatives, including public awareness campaigns and service camps. The state government aims to make the Silver Jubilee celebrations meaningful through active public participation.

As part of the series of events, Dehradun's Cyber Treasury will organise a Pension Awareness Camp from November 3 to November 9, 2025. On November 3, an awareness campaign will be conducted to address practical difficulties and issues faced in pension sanction and commencement of family pensions.

The statement added that on November 4, pensioners will be provided information and training on submitting life certificates through digital means. On November 5, pensioners will receive information related to income tax, while on November 6, details regarding the State Health Scheme and medical reimbursement will be shared. (ANI)

