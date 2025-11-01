Shillong, November 1, 2025: The much-awaited Shillong Teer results are set to be announced today, Saturday, November 1, bringing excitement among archery fans and players across Meghalaya. The lottery results for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be revealed soon. This lottery is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The famous traditional archery-based lottery attracts huge participation across the state, with players betting on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. In this lottery, the winning numbers are decided based on the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. Participants can check the live Shillong Teer results online for the latest updates.

The Shillong Teer Result Chart for today, featuring both Round 1 and Round 2 outcomes, has been released for players eager to verify their predictions. The November 1, 2025, results can be accessed on official platforms such as shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. A unique blend of skill, tradition, and thrill, Shillong Teer remains one of Meghalaya's most popular archery-based lottery games. Whether you're following the Shillong Morning Teer or Juwai Ladrymbai rounds, today's results promise plenty of excitement for participants. Stay tuned for live Shillong Teer updates and explore the full Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

Shillong Teer Result on November 1, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart for Round 1 and Round 2 for November 1 through online websites. The results will be announced shortly after the archery rounds conclude at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The results of Round 1 will start at 10:30 AM, followed by the results of Round 2, later in the day. To check today’s results, look for the option “Shillong Teer Result for November 1, 2025” at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The websites help participants with all the live updates of the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can also check Shillong Teer Results below to see the full Shillong Teer Result Chart and verify their predictions for both rounds.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 10

Second Round - 67

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 70

Second Round - 83

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 76

Second Round - 71

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 79

Second Round - 32

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 06

Second Round - 45

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 39

Second Round - 56

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 84

Second Round - 96

What Is Shillong Teer?

In Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is a traditional lottery-style archery game where 50 archers take aim at a cylindrical target placed at a distance. They shoot a fixed number of arrows which are usually 30 in the first round and 20 in the second. The participants then place bets by choosing numbers between 00 and 99, trying to guess the last two digits of the total arrows that strike the target in each round. These digits determine the winning numbers. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

The game is held six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, at the Polo Ground in Shillong as well as at other venues such as Khanapara and Jowai. Managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer is a legally recognised and regulated game under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. Combining tradition, precision, and excitement, it continues to be one of Meghalaya’s most celebrated and culturally rich forms of entertainment.

