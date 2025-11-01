Kolkata, November 1: The much-awaited Kolkata Fatafat Result, popularly known as the Kolkata FF Result, will be declared today, November 1, 2025, by the local authorities in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. Participants who have purchased tickets for the lottery can view the live winning numbers on the official websites — kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Keep scrolling to view the updated Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for November 1. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery operates in a format quite similar to the popular Satta Matka game. It takes place over several rounds, referred to as “bazis,” with results announced at fixed intervals during the day.

After each “bazi”, participants can check their numbers and track the results live on online portals. Over the years, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery has become a crowd favourite, attracting enthusiastic players from every corner of Kolkata, throughout the week. Players can keep an eye on the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 1 to stay updated with the latest winning numbers and developments. The Kolkata FF Result is revealed across eight rounds, each held approximately every 90 minutes, beginning at 10 AM, giving players opportunities to win across multiple rounds. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 31, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 1, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 570 279 114 390 2 8 6 2

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 234 379 259 550 9 9 6 0

In India, there are 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat are legally permitted. While the game offers excitement and potential winnings, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries possible financial risks. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

While state-run lotteries are legal, betting on games can involve legal complications. Players are advised to understand that gambling can lead to impulsive decisions and potential monetary losses, affecting individuals and their families in the long run.

