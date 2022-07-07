New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A group of people scuffled with some police personnel on Thursday evening when they were trying to take out a candlelight march in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area demanding strict action against a person who allegedly killed a 22-year-old woman last week.

A senior police officer said that around 6.30 pm, a group of people gathered on a street where the incident happened and they tried to take out a candlelight march. When police tried to stop them, they scuffle with the personnel and also damaged their vehicles.

"The crowd was completely dispersed within 10 to 20 minutes. The situation is normal in the area now. Legal action is being taken against the organiser who instigated the crowd which assembled...to turn into mob,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Police arrested Maan Singh, 25, on Wednesday in Gandhi Nagar for allegedly killing his neighbour for rejecting his sexual advances.

According to the police, Singh was working in a nearby factory of readymade garments. On the day of the incident, he decided to get a pair of scissors from his office and work at home. After everyone left in the building for work, the accused consumed beer.

When the victim went to the terrace to dry clothes, the accused blocked her way and made sexual advances. When she refused and threatened to inform her husband, he slit her throat.

On Sunday, a murder case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station.

