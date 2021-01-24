Panaji (Goa) [India], January 24 (ANI): People's power has once again emerged supreme as after the warning given on Friday of strong protests in and out of the Goa Legislative Assembly, the Government of Goa has now issued a notification of withdrawal of the Goa Municipalities Ordinance No.13 of 2020, stated Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

He was reacting to the withdrawal of the Municipal Amendment Ordinance by the government today.

"Congress Party is committed to protect the identity of Goa. We will continue to be the voice of the people. Every Government needs to be sensitive towards the emotions and aspirations of the public," said Kamat.

"We will raise all issues opposed by people. There are apprehensions in the minds of the people about various decisions taken by the government. We will compel the government to listen to people's demands in the assembly session commencing on Monday," he added.

Kamat also appealed to Goans to remain united and support the opposition which will help all of them to resolve the issue concerning them and find solutions to problems. (ANI)

