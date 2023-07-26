New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): A person was shot in Delhi's Nizamuddin area on Wednesday, police said. The injured has been admitted to the hospital. The accused is currently absconding.

The Delhi police has launched an investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday one person died after a clash broke out between locals and police in Katihar against the electricity department over inadequate power supply, the police official said.

“People pelted stones and vandalised the office of the Electricity Department. One person has died and two are injured in this incident. DM and SP are present on the spot,” the Superintendent of Police of Katihar said. The police official further said that the mob “attacked” the police.

In the Barsoi subdivision, on Wednesday afternoon, a large number of people had come to lay siege to the electricity office over the long cuts in power supply.

However, the police opened fire to control the situation. The police further said that the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. “Now the situation is under control,” the police added. (ANI)

