Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Popular Front of India (PFI) Assam unit on Wednesday confirmed that one of its members had joined Bangladesh based Islamic terror outfit 'Ansarullah Bangla Team' (ABT).

The Assam police had cracked down on a module of ABT in lower Assam and arrested 16 persons including a Bangladeshi terrorist and one among 16 persons was the president of PFI's Barpeta district unit. "On April 15, we registered a case in Barpeta district in which some ABT activists were arrested. One of them was Maqibul Hussain. During the interrogation, we came to know that he was the president of PFI of Barpeta district," said Additional director general of police (ADGP ) (Special Branch), Hiren Nath.

Before joining the Ansarullah Bangla Team Hussain was actively working for PFI in lower Assam.

Later on he resigned from PFI and joined this group and he was trained by Mehdi Hasan. When this case was investigated and started interrogation of this guy Mehdi Hasan escaped," Hiren Nath said. In an exclusive interview with ANI, PFI's Assam unit president Abu Shama Ahmed said that Maqibul Hussain was a member of PFI. "We don't want any of our people to involve in anti-national activities. We are against it. Our organization in Assam is from 2014. Many people resigned from our organization during the period. Maqibul Hussain is not our active member, but he was associated with us and he was just a member. He resigned from the organization in 2019. The ADGP also said that before joining ABT he resigned from PFI," Abu Shama Ahmed told ANI.

Earlier, the police had confirmed all activities of PFI in the state were being closely monitored.

The PFI's assam unit has 4 district committees, a state committee and three zonal committees in the state and their organizational presence in 15 to 17 districts. (ANI)

