Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) A high-level committee of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Friday conducted a comprehensive spot visit to the Advanced Trauma Centre (ATC) at the hospital aimed to assess the preparedness and readiness of the facility in light of the ongoing tense situation between India and Pakistan.

The committee led by PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal reviewed the current preparations for managing patient influx amid the prevailing tense scenario.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Drone Attack on Srinagar Airport Thwarted, Blasts Heard in Jammu, Parts of South Kashmir.

Discussions focused on bed availability, ICU facilities, ventilators, essential drugs, implants and blood bank capacity. Standing instructions were issued by the PGIMER director to ensure optimal readiness of the centre to serve human life under any adverse circumstances.

Lal said, "The PGIMER remains committed to safeguarding human lives and is fully prepared to respond effectively to any emergency, regardless of the challenges we face."

Also Read | ‘Standing in Solidarity With Nation’: Shreya Ghoshal Postpones Mumbai Concert on May 10 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

A PGIMER statement here further said a medical team has been deputed to Jammu and Kashmir for national duty in view of the prevailing situation.

The team will report to Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Principal-cum-Dean, Government Medical College, Jammu.

"The PGIMER continues to uphold its mission of providing critical medical care and ensuring the safety of patients and healthcare workers alike," the PGIMER statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)