New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court by a lawyer seeking a direction to the Centre to take immediate and effective steps for safe return of stranded students and their families from the country under attack.

The PIL, filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari with the apex court's registry, said, “over 20,000 Indians are presently in Ukraine including 18,000 students” and the world is watching the developments in Ukraine with Russia military build-up on the borders of that country.

“Issue writ of mandamus...to the Respondent (Centre) to take immediately the effective diplomatic steps and measures for the escalation of the stranded Indian citizens including students and families in Ukraine,” it said.

The PIL has also sought a direction to ensure essential and emergency supplies like medical facilities, housing and lodging facilities for stranded Indians in Ukraine.

It has also sought a direction to the government to ensure that the MBBS degree of Indian students, who have been studying online mode, be recognized.

As per news reports emanating from Kyiv, Russia has pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital on Friday after unleashing air strikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.

