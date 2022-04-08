New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Friday amid speculation over organisational changes and ongoing deliberations on the party's revival.

Sources said they discussed the political situation in Rajasthan, ways to strengthen the party in the state, organisational elections, upcoming polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the revival of the party going forward.

Sources close to Pilot said he is keen on remaining active and involved in strengthening the party in Rajasthan, and reiterated that he is willing to take on any role the party asks him to.

The meeting took place at Rahul Gandhi's residence and Priyanka Gandhi was also present, the sources said.

There has been speculations over organisational changes after the drubbing the Congress received in the assembly polls in five states.

Earlier this week, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had called for unity at all levels of the organisation, while noting that the road ahead for the party is more challenging than ever and the spirit of resilience of party workers is under severe test.

She had said the Congress Working Committee has met to review the performance and received many suggestions on how to strengthen the organisation, many of which are pertinent and the party is working on them.

Gandhi had also stressed that holding a 'Shivir' is also very necessary as views of a larger number of colleagues and party representatives will be heard and they will contribute to put forward a clear roadmap on the urgent steps to be taken by the party on how best to meet the challenges confronting the party.

