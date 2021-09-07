Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's supporters on Tuesday thronged his residence to greet him on his 44th birthday in show of strength.

A group of his supporters, named as Sachin Pilot Fans club, also released a 57-second video projecting Pilot as Rajasthan's future leader, presenting his vision for the state without making any reference to the Ashok Gehlot government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man, Wife Robbed of Rs 2 Lakh in Greater Noida; Investigation Underway.

The video on the development of Rajasthan reflects Pilot's aspiration for a larger role in the state. It was released on Monday on the eve of his birthday and is being circulated on the social media.

Pilot began his day by offering prayers at Khole ke Hanuman temple on the Delhi Road. A large number of his supporters from various parts of the state reached his residence and greeted him birthday.

Also Read | Redmi Buds 3 With 20-Hours Battery Life, Apple AirPods-Like Design Launched: Report.

The MLAs of pilot's camp including Mukesh Bhakar and other leaders were present at the residence.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders too wished Pilot on his birthday.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday @SachinPilot ji. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and a long life,” Gehlot tweeted.

Pilot's supporters on Monday had carried out a plantation drive in all 200 assembly constituencies of the state to mark his birthday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)