Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Posters and banners with images of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against a pink backdrop and the launch date of the Rajasthan government's flagship 'Mehangai Rahat' initiative have come up across the state capital here.

'Mehngai Rahat Camp - 24 April Se' is printed on the posters put up on public squares, bus stops and along prominent streets and other roads, near various roundabouts and buildings in the Pink City.

Gehlot on Monday launched the 'Mehangai Rahat' camps from Sanganer's Mahapura village in Jaipur district.

These camps will be organised across the state till June 30 so that the benefits of various welfare schemes of the state government reach the beneficiaries.

Inflation is affecting people badly and that is why the state government is providing relief by offering LPG cylinders at Rs 500 under the Ujjwala Yojana. People are unable to refill the cylinders due to their cost, so the Centre should come forward to provide relief, Gehlot said.

The chief minister also met the beneficiaries and the officers and employees present at the launch.

In Jaipur, the posters with a dominant pink backdrop dot the city -- from banners in station areas, on bus stops and pillars of the Jaipur Metro.

"A camp was organised in the heart of the old Walled City, near the famous Hawa Mahal," a local resident said.

Posters have also been put up on walls outside many public buildings such as the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, and banners mounted on many flyovers.

Some of the banners are huge and attracting eyeballs in the Pink City.

"The city has assumed a pink hue as these posters have a vibrant pink background. Even a lot of metro pillars bear these banners with images of the chief minister greeting people with folded hands," said Abhishek Kumar, a local resident.

