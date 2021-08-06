New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The operationalisation of a small section of the Pink Line between Mayur Vihar and Trilokpuri on Friday will save both time and money for commuters, who welcomed the opening of the much-delayed segment of Delhi Metro's longest corridor.

From office-goers to students, all sections of riders will immensely benefit from the end-to-end connectivity of the line, which has also linked important landmark of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar.

With inauguration of the nearly 1.5-km stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake stations, the 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which spans 38 stations, has been fully linked for the first time.

Delhi High Court advocate Sanjay Singh, who lives in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad and has a workplace at South Extension, said he was driving a car to office till yesterday, but today travelled in the Pink Line via the newly-opened section.

"It was very comfortable and it used to take me about one hour and I had to change trains at multiple interchange stations, but now, I just took the Blue Line to Anand Vihar and from there the Pink Line to South Extension, saving about 20-30 minutes," he said.

"I am now going to take the metro only to the office," he said, adding that people were eagerly awaiting the opening of this section.

Singh said the Trilokpuri area is a very densely populated region of east Delhi and the work done by the DMRC in operationalising this segment despite roadblocks is an "engineering feat".

Kamal Kumar, another commuter, who lives in Delhi, said earlier I had to take an auto-rickshaw in between the two stations, as the metro link was missing, but now it will really ease travel for commuters.

The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases, starting 2018. However, a small portion in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area had become a bottleneck, due to which the line had remained disjointed there.

Now, with the missing link plugged after much delay, Delhi Metro's Pink Line has become its longest operational corridor.

The section, 289 m of which had proved to be a major bottleneck for the DMRC, was opened for passengers from 3 pm onwards on Friday. DMRC authorities said with this seamless connectivity, commuters will also save time and money.

There will be reduction in travel time of about 20 minutes, from HUDA City Centre (Gurgaon) to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake or vice versa, as after opening of this section, there is only one interchange station i.e. Delhi Haat-INA instead of two interchange stations before, officials said.

Travelling from Raja Nahar Singh-Ballabgarh (Faridabad) to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake or vice versa will take 25 minutes less as after opening of this section, there is only one interchange station i.e. Lajpat Nagar instead of two interchange stations earlier.

And commuters travelling from Noida City Centre or Botanical Garden to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake or vice versa will save 20 minutes as after opening of this section, there is only one interchange station i.e. Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 instead of two interchange stations before.

Also, there will be travel time reduction of about 20 minutes, both ways, on Delhi Haat-INA to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake or Lajpat Nagar to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake routes.

The full connectivity of Pink Line will also save money for riders, as there will be reduction in fare by Rs 30 for Trilokpuri to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section and vice versa, the officials said.

"Reduction in fare by Rs 20 will be in 38 sections (to and fro) and important key locations like Lajpat Nagar, NOIDA City Centre, Botanical Garden, Mohan Estate to Trilokpuri or vice versa; reduction in fare by Rs 10 will be in in 524 sections (to and fro)," the DMRC had earlier said.

Trains will be run with a temporary speed restriction of 25 kmph between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake stations due to non-availability of automated signaling system in this stretch which is still under commissioning, the DMRC said in a statement.

