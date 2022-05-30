New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A planned anti-encroachment activity near ITO Kabristan area here has been cancelled due to "administrative reasons", according to sources.

The encroachment removal activity was planned to be carried out on May 30-31.

Sources on Sunday said municipal authorities have written to the area's police station authorities informing them that they had earlier sought police personnel to carry out the activity, but it has now been cancelled due to "some administrative reasons".

However, anti-encroachment activities will be conducted from May 30 to June 1 in areas covering the backside of LNJP Hospital and GB Pant Hospital and surrounding areas of ward number 88, they added.

