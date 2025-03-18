New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court, urging civic authorities to implement effective measures to resolve the problem of stray cows on city roads and prevent their exploitation.

The plea highlights that, between January 1, 2023, and February 19, 2025, a total of 25,593 PCR calls were made to the Delhi Police concerning the menace caused by cows on roads. These incidents represent only the surface of the problem, as many cases involve injuries caused by stray cattle.

The petition moved by Save India Foundation, a registered trust, through Advocate Umesh Sharma further alleges that civic authorities have failed to act against an organized syndicate that leaves cows on Delhi's roads after purchasing them from dairies in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

These cows are reportedly abandoned with the collusion of certain MCD officials, creating significant issues in public spaces and on roadways. Despite the petitioner organisation offering volunteer support to tackle the problem, authorities have yet to take any concrete steps.

Additionally, the civic authorities have not provided transparency regarding the infrastructure in place to manage the large population of stray cows. Details such as the number of cow shelters, water facilities, veterinarians to treat injured or sick cattle, and arrangements for responding to the high volume of related complaints remain undisclosed.

The plea also emphasizes that the cows in question are non-milch and are therefore not needed at their owners' homes. However, the moment they give birth to calves, the owners reclaim the newborns, selling them to dairies for significant profit. This creates a vicious cycle where cows are abandoned as strays, appearing innocuous on roads and public spaces, but are exploited solely for reproduction.

The plea seeks directions for the respondent authorities to take joint or individual action, including the formation of a Special Task Force comprising volunteers and ambulances, to address the issue of stray cows on Delhi's roads. Furthermore, it calls for the creation of additional cow shelters and facilities in Delhi, while ensuring that no cows are abandoned on the roads by organised syndicates, as is currently being alleged. (ANI)

