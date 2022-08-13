New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to place the Indian flag, statue of justice and state emblem inside courtrooms and at the main entrances of all court complexes here, citing the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of independence.

The public interest litigation (PIL) said the central government has decided to celebrate 75 years of India's independence with great excitement and tribute to freedom fighters and the petition is in continuation of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"When Hindustan was walking into slavery of the British, all the people no matter what age, caste or sex... the country-lovers participated in the freedom struggle and as a result, the British managed to escape and Hindustan got freedom.

"Hence in the respect of all those who died for the country can be cherished if the country flag, the idol of justice and Ashok pillar are being placed in all the district courts of Delhi, " the plea, filed by two Delhi residents, said.

The same petitioners had in August last year filed a petition with similar prayer and the high court had refused to entertain the plea after which they had withdrawn it.

"Are you inviting the order of the court? Decision is with you," the high court had told the petitioners, making it clear that the bench was inclined to dismiss his petition with costs.

